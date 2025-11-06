Leaked DSA Demands for Mamdani Spark Outrage Online

A leaked document from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) listing the organization's demands for New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has sparked outrage online over its anti-Israel focus.

The internal document, which was accidentally shared with Just the News' Jerry Dunleavy, originated from the DSA's Anti-War Working Group and spelled out the group's priorities for the incoming Mamdani administration.

Mamdani, who defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in Tuesday's mayoral contest, is a longtime member of the DSA and is listed as one of the group's nine public office-holding socialists in New York State.

According to the document, the organization's demands for Mamdani include:

"Divest City pension funds from Israeli bonds and securities,"

"Withdraw City funds from banks that lend money to Israel or do business in Israel,"

"End City contracts with companies that do business with Israel,"

"Operate City-run grocery stores free from Israeli products,"

"Investigate real estate agents hosting illegal sales of stolen lands in the West Bank,"

"Evict weapons manufacturers and transporters from the NYC Metro Area,"

"Divest CUNY endowment and reinstate wrongly fired professors,"

"Dismantle Eric Adams' NYC-Israel economic council,"

"End repression of demonstrators and the SRG [the NYPD's Strategic Response Group],"

"Remove non-profit status from charities that raise funds for IDF [Israel Defense Forces],"

"End NYPD training with IOF,"

"Arrest [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and active IDF soldiers for war crimes."

"IOF" is a pejorative acronym for the IDF, referring to the Israeli military as the "Israeli Occupation Forces."

Online commentators reacted to Dunleavy's reporting with a mixture of horror, bewilderment, and outrage.

"The DSA finally has a sympathetic mayor in NYC, and almost every single one of their policy demands is tied explicitly to Israel," Tangle News founder Isaac Saul wrote on X. "This is weird, scary, and insanely stupid stuff."

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who chairs the Middle East and North Africa subcommittee on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the demands "complete and utter insanity."

The New York Republican said he "will be watching closely and will conduct hearings if @ZohranKMamdani and New York City engage in policy detrimental to US Foreign Policy."

Joel Petlin, a columnist and superintendent of the Kiryas Joel school district, predicted that the "DSA anti-Israel to-do-list will likely be implemented by Mayor Mamdani."

"To be clear, singling out only one country in the entire world for economic ruin, and that country is inhabited by a majority of Jews, is the textbook definition of Antisemitism," Petlin wrote on X.

An X account called Insurrection Barbie warned not to underestimate the DSA and the impact the group could have on America.

"As someone who spends a lot of time, researching the DSA… they have big plans for this country and they have the money to implement them," Insurrection Barbie said. "Anybody who ignores the rise of this sub sect of the Democratic Party does so at their own peril."