Mamdani Asks Supporters to Fund Transition Team

Less than 24 hours after declaring victory, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani asked his supporters to begin contributing to his transition team in a social media post.

“Thank you, New York City. Together we made history. Now, let’s get to work,” Mamdani wrote Wednesday, introducing a snappy campaign-style video that listed the many people he plans to employ to rework the Big Apple before concluding with a call for financial support.

“There were a few months ago when I told supporters across the city to stop donating, and today I am asking them to start once again,” the democratic socialist said in a post-election video.

He explained that his transition team will need staff, research, and infrastructure, all of which require funding.

“We will cast a wide net,” Mamdani said. “We will speak to the organizers on the front lines of the fight to improve our city government, veterans with proven track records, policy experts from around the country and the world, and working people who know better than anyone what their neighborhoods need.”

Mamdani also announced an all-female team of co-chairs to lead his transition, including former Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan.

The other co-chairs are former Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, United Way of New York City CEO Grace Bonilla, former Deputy Mayor Melanie Hartzog, and political consultant Elana Leopold.

“And I’m excited for the fact that it [the transition] will be funded by the very people who brought us to this point, the working people who have been left behind by the politics of the city,” Mamdani added.