Tags: yemen | houthis | weapons | x

Suspected Houthi Arms Dealers Selling Weapons on X

Thursday, 22 August 2024 09:16 PM EDT

Yemen-based weapons dealers are openly selling their wares on X, according to an investigation by The Times newspaper. Items for sale include assault rifles, pistols, and grenade-launchers. Several of the sellers reportedly have blue checkmarks, denoting their accounts are verified by X.

The traders appear to be based in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa. Many of the posts include the Houthi logo which reads, "God is the greatest, death to America, death to Israel, a curse on the Jews and victory to Islam."

A former British ambassador to Yemen, Edmund Fitton-Brown told the BBC it's "inconceivable" the weapons dealers aren't operating on behalf of the Houthis. He added, "Purely private dealers who tried to profit from supplying, [for example] the government of Yemen, would be quickly shut down."

The United States has designated the Houthis a terrorist organization, and American companies are prohibited from trading or facilitating transactions with such groups.

A State Department spokesman told The Times: "Unless the pertinent transactions are authorized or exempt, U.S. persons are generally prohibited from conducting business with sanctioned persons.

"Persons that engage in certain transactions with the group may be exposed to sanctions risk. The United States takes very seriously the need to counter terrorists' ability to use the internet to radicalize, recruit, or inspire others to terrorism."

The Houthis came to power in Yemen in 2014, ousting the U.N.-recognized government. Most recently, the group has been targeting commercial and naval shipping in the Red Sea, which has been devastating to trade in the Suez Canal.

Additionally, X's terms of service prohibit selling weapons on the platform.

X did not return a Times or BBC request for comment.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 22 August 2024 09:16 PM
