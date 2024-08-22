Pentagon Hits Houthis for Causing 'Environmental Disaster'

The Pentagon criticized Houthi terrorists on Thursday for causing an "environmental disaster" in the Red Sea in the aftermath of their strike on an oil tanker.

The Houthis have been terrorizing ships for 10 months over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, sinking at least two ships, damaging at least two others, and killing three sailors.

Yemen's Houthis on Wednesday struck the merchant vessel Sounion, which was carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil. The Houthi attack sparked a fire that led to engine failure, forcing the evacuation of the crew to Djibouti.

"That is an environmental disaster that they are going to have to deal with," Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said Thursday, according to The Hill. "What exactly does this accomplish? They said they were launching these attacks to help the people of Gaza, not sure how that helps anyone in Gaza."

The Houthis released a statement suggesting they're not much concerned with the Pentagon's scolding over the environment. The terrorists said they "will not cease until the aggression is stopped and the siege on our brothers in the Gaza Strip is lifted."

The Houthis launch attacks almost daily, with the U.S. doing little to deter them.

Former Trump administration official Robert Wilkie told Newsmax last week that something former President Donald Trump "would not have tolerated, and this administration has tolerated, is just the open attacks on American troops and American shipping and global shipping by Iran proxies in the form of the Houthis."

"This administration has not responded. When it did respond, it told them we were coming, and they attacked or responded in the middle of the morning when they were guaranteed not to have any casualties.

"That's the kind of lunatic incompetence that we have seen from the Biden national security team since day one."