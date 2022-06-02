×
Tags: William Barr | January 6 Committee | Capitol Riot

Barr Spotted Meeting With Jan. 6 Panel

former attorney general william barr holds a news conference in 2020
William Barr (Michael Reynolds/Getty Images)

Thursday, 02 June 2022 04:50 PM

Former Attorney General William Barr met with members of the House select committee investigating the events surrounding the Capitol riot on Thursday, CNN reports.

The news network spotted Barr inside a room frequently used by the committee for interviews, and an official later confirmed that Barr met with the panel for a little more than two hours. Barr was previously reported to have made a tentative agreement to provide sworn testimony in a closed-door hearing before the panel.

CNN notes that Barr previously spoke informally to the panel, having met with Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and the committee’s attorneys at his home last fall. The network reports that the meeting on Thursday concerned Barr’s interactions with former President Donald Trump before and after the 2020 presidential election, according to CNN’s sources, as well as his telling Trump that there was no widespread fraud in that election.

In an interview with NBC News last March, Barr said he infuriated Trump when he “told him that all this stuff was bulls**t ... about election fraud. And, you know, it was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was.”

Newsfront
