Bill Barr to Newsmax: Not Enough Fraud to Turn 2020 Election

Though there was certainly fraud committed during the 2020 presidential election, it wasn't enough to change the result of the election, former Attorney General Bill Barr told Newsmax on Thursday.

Although Barr served as AG for then-President Donald Trump during the vote, he disagrees with his former boss that the election was stolen from him.

Appearing Thursday on "Spicer & Co.," Barr told host Sean Spicer that his reasoning for dismissing many of the claims of voter fraud by Trump and his supporters is "because they're lumping together a number of different things."

One is that rules made based on COVID tilted the playing field. But the question is, which were lawful and which weren't, such as drop boxes.

Second is that rules against harvesting ballots or requiring an application be filed for an absentee ballot were violated.

"When they're violated, that would be a violation of law and the people who violated them should be punished," Barr said, "but you don't necessarily throw out the votes. It doesn't change the vote unless you show that the voter was actually not a qualified voter."

Then there's the issue of fraud, including people who shouldn't be voting.

"Their votes are being counted, or were votes that should be counted or thrown out?" he said. "And on the latter, we didn't see evidence. At the time I left, we had seen no evidence of voter fraud that there were fraudulent votes."

"That's what a harvester does," he said. "They collect some votes and they put them in . But you don't assume those votes are illegal votes. They usually aren't, OK? So the assumption that every vote collected by a harvester is a fraudulent vote, you know, it was not a reasonable assumption to make."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here