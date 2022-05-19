×
Tags: bill barr | jan. 6 | donald trump | 2020 election

Report: Former AG Barr Agrees to Speak With Jan. 6 Panel 'Behind Closed Doors'

Then-Attorney General William Barr holds a news conference on Dec. 21, 2020. (Michael Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 19 May 2022 05:43 PM

Former Attorney General William Barr, who served under former President Donald Trump, has tentatively agreed to provide ''sworn testimony behind closed doors'' to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol, according to an Axios report.

Barr's session with the Jan. 6 committee will be a ''transcribed interview,'' sources cited in the report state.

According to CNN, Barr informally spoke with the House committee last fall. That two-hour meeting reportedly focused on interactions between Barr and Trump before and after'the 2020 election.

The Jan. 6 panel also inquired about Barr apparently informing Trump that there was no ''widespread'' election fraud in 2020.

The relevance here? According to Axios, Trump reportedly ''berated'' Barr for not getting the Department of Justice to declare the 2020 presidential election ''stolen.''

Barr reportedly refused Trump's request.

''I'm a pretty informed legal observer, and I can't [expletive] figure out what the theory is here,'' Barr apparently said in 2020, prior to resigning from his post, according to Axios. ''It's just scattershot. It's all over the hill and gone.''

Barr also served as President George H.W. Bush's attorney general from 1991 to 1993.

The Barr news immediately follows the Jan. 6 panel request that Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., voluntarily speak to investigators, believing that he might possess prior knowledge about reconnaissance tours in the building that apparently occurred the previous day.

It also comes two days after the Jan. 6 committee acknowledged that Trump likely won't be called to testify.

The nine-member Jan. 6 panel is made up of seven Democrats and just two Republicans; and both GOP members — Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — have been Trump critics.

The House committee doesn't have formal judicial power, the Jan. 6 panel chair, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, recently told The Washington Post.

