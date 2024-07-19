WATCH TV LIVE

Whoopi Goldberg Slammed for Attack on Trump Granddaughter

Friday, 19 July 2024 09:50 PM EDT

Whoopi Goldberg is under fire for taking potshots at former President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump following a speech she made at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

The 17-year-old's speech was broadly praised for humanizing Trump as a loving, "regular grandpa."

But Goldberg told her audience on "The View" on Thursday that voters shouldn't "fall for" the portrayal, according to BlazeMedia.

"For me, I have a lot of faith in the American people! And I don't know very many men who want to be talked to the way that this man has been talking to men in his audience," Goldberg said. "I don't know any women, and I know his grandchild was up on the thing and they're trying to humanize him and change your idea about who this guy is. Don't fall for that."

Supporters quickly came to Trumps's defense, including retired wrestler Sgt. Slaughter, whose real name is Robert Remus. In a post Thursday on X, he called Goldberg's comments "uncalled for, distasteful, disrespectful, and inappropriate."

"Shame on you Whoopi & the PRODUCERS of The View for allowing it to air," Slaughter wrote, calling on Goldberg to be fired from the show for her comments.

The group Libs of TikTok called Goldberg sick in a post Friday on X for going after a minor and another X user posted Thursday, "Whoopi is officially broken."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


