White House Counsel Slams Comer Probe

The White House counsel's office ripped the investigation that produced allegations of President Joe Biden's foreign connections when he was vice president, calling it another "staged stunt."

In a statement to Newsmax's James Rosen, Ian Sams, a spokesman for the counsel's office and for White House Oversight said: "Despite loud promises on Fox News primetime that he would deliver 'judgment day' (whatever that means), House Oversight Committee Chairman Jamie Comer's press conference yesterday proved to be yet another staged stunt to attack the president with nothing more than vague innuendo and insinuation.

"By his own admission, he could not directly link President Biden to his wild claims — and his 'revelations' were met with broad derision. TIME magazine reported Comer 'swings and misses' with his allegations, The New York Times said 'after months of investigation and many public accusations' Comer presented 'no proof of misconduct,' Politico pointed out his attacks were 'sans smoking gun,' and a prominent GOP Senator went on TV and said the quiet part out loud: There is no 'hard proof.'

Sams added: "Chairman Comer continues to spread evidence-free innuendo, despite months of 'investigating' with taxpayer resources, and his latest stunt just further proves this is all a baseless attempt to attack President Biden politically. Perhaps House Republicans should wake up and realize this is a 'wild goose chase' and they would be better off working with the president on the issues the American people really care about."

Comer, R-Ky., on Wednesday outlined what he called a "pattern of influence peddling" by Biden's family, revealing information the committee obtained showing that the "family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies."

"Some of that money came from a Chinese company and went to Hunter Biden's company," Comer said in a press conference, referring to the president's son. "Other transfers occurred with money from foreign entities to the Biden family, with many of the wire payments occurring while Joe Biden was vice president and leading the United States' efforts in these countries."