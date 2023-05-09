Comer to Newsmax: Wed. Press Conference Will Show Biden Influence Peddling

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax Tuesday that he hopes every American “tunes in and watches” his committee’s 9 a.m. press conference Wednesday, where evidence of an “extensive” Biden family influence-peddling ring will be presented.

“What we have is something no one else has ever been able to produce,” Comer said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “The Record with Greta Van Susteren.” “We have bank records, we have evidence that shows that the Biden family was involved in this extensive influence peddling thing. It wasn't just the president's son — it was the entire family, so this is of the utmost concern to our committee. We're concerned about our national security and we’re wondering whether or not this president’s compromised because of the millions of dollars his family's received from our adversaries around the world.”

“We don't believe these family members were receiving payments from foreign nationals for nothing,” he continued. “We don't believe these payments just happened like manna from heaven and just mysteriously ended up in their personal checking accounts. We believe that this is an extensive influence-peddling ring that goes all the way to the top. There are a lot of things that Joe Biden said, with respect to whether or not his family took money from certain countries, there's a lot of things that the media said as to whether or not this happened while Joe Biden was in office, and we're going to correct the record tomorrow on a lot of things.”

When asked if the evidence showed just “bad optics” or actual “criminal conduct,” Comer said, “That’s the big question.”

“The rules pertaining to influence peddling are murky, at best,” he said. “I think every American would agree it's unethical. We've poured over bank violations, and I'll probably talk tomorrow at length about what the banks suspected that the Bidens were doing, and it's not good. I mean, there's no reason for the way they set up this web of LLCs and different entities that appear to me that they serve no purpose other than to launder money from foreign nationals into the Biden family pocket.”

Comer said that the committee has thus far revealed that $1.3 million was deposited into the bank accounts of three or four Biden family members.

“I can tell you with confidence tomorrow, Greta, that number is going to be significantly higher than $1.3 million,” he said. “So for all the people in America who are watching Newsmax tonight that are struggling, working more than 40 hours a week to try to make ends meet, when they find out how much money the Biden family members have had deposited into their account by our adversaries around the world, I think they're going to be pretty disgusted.”

The Kentucky congressman said that the Oversight Committee will “produce more evidence than I think any congressional committee’s ever produced with respect to an investigation of a sitting president” on Wednesday.

“It's going to be up to the law enforcement agencies then to determine whether or not illegal activity occurred,” he said.

