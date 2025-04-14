WH to Ask Congress to Ax $9.3B for PBS, USAID

The White House is preparing a formal request to Congress to cancel $9.3 billion in funding already approved for public broadcasting as well as foreign aid cuts identified by the Department of Government Efficiency, according to reports.

In a memo, White House budget director Russ Vought is seeking rescissions in more than $1 billion appropriated for the Corporation of Public Broadcasting, which channels funds to PBS and National Public Radio, and $8.3 billion in USAID cuts, the New York Post reported.

The formal request starts a 45-day clock for Congress to approve the proposed clawbacks. Both houses will need a simple majority to pass the request when lawmakers return from the two-week Easter recess, Politico reported.

Also targeted in the cuts are the State Department and the U.S. Institute for Peace ($15 million), the Inter-American Foundation ($27 million) and the U.S. African Development Foundation ($22 million), according to the Post.

"Since day one, the Trump Administration has targeted waste, fraud, and abuse in Federal spending through executive action, DOGE review, and other efforts by departments and agencies. Congress has expressed strong interest in supporting those efforts, and requested the Administration transmit rescissions to the Hill for swift approval," Vought's memo says, according to the Post.

Neither PBS nor NPR is expected to cease operations over losing federal funding, given their diverse revenue streams, the Post reported.