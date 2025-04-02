FCC's Carr to Newsmax: Agency to Recommit to Public Interest

The chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, called out on Newsmax the big broadcasting networks for not airing balanced coverage and the FCC itself for not enforcing it.

"I mean, broadcasters play a special role in our country," Carr told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Wednesday. "One, they have access to airwaves, which cable channels don't get, and in return, they have to operate in the public interest, and for years, the FCC walked away from enforcing the public interest obligation. I've been very clear we're going to do it."

Carr added he plans to hold big networks accountable, noting the agency is already investigating CBS, NPR, and PBS, and has already fielded a complaint about ABC.

