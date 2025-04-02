WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fcc | investigation | cbs | npr | pbs | abc | carr

FCC's Carr to Newsmax: Agency to Recommit to Public Interest

By    |   Wednesday, 02 April 2025 08:45 PM EDT

The chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, called out on Newsmax the big broadcasting networks for not airing balanced coverage and the FCC itself for not enforcing it.

"I mean, broadcasters play a special role in our country," Carr told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Wednesday. "One, they have access to airwaves, which cable channels don't get, and in return, they have to operate in the public interest, and for years, the FCC walked away from enforcing the public interest obligation. I've been very clear we're going to do it."

Carr added he plans to hold big networks accountable, noting the agency is already investigating CBS, NPR, and PBS, and has already fielded a complaint about ABC.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, called out on Newsmax the big broadcasting networks for not airing balanced coverage and the FCC itself for not enforcing it.
fcc, investigation, cbs, npr, pbs, abc, carr
260
2025-45-02
Wednesday, 02 April 2025 08:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved