Trump: CBS, '60 Minutes' Attacks 'Unlawful, Illegal'

Monday, 14 April 2025 06:47 AM EDT

President Donald Trump bitterly attacked "60 Minutes" shortly after the CBS newsmagazine broadcast stories on Ukraine and Greenland Sunday, saying the network is out of control and should "pay a big price" — specificying that 'they should lose their license" — for going after him.

"Almost every week, 60 Minutes ... mentions the name 'TRUMP' in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend's 'BROADCAST' tops them all," the president said on his Truth Social platform.

He called on Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr to impose maximum fines and punishment "for their unlawful and illegal behavior."

The network had no immediate comment.

Trump has an ongoing $20 billion lawsuit against "60 Minutes" for how it edited an interview with Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris last fall. The president claims it was edited in a way to make Harris look good, something the newscast denies. But there are ongoing reports Trump's lawyers and CBS' parent company are involved in settlement talks.

Carr and the FCC have launched a parallel investigation of CBS News about the same case, one of several that it has undergone that also involve ABC News, NBC, PBS, NPR, and the Walt Disney Co.

Despite the legal battle, "60 Minutes" has been unstinting in its coverage of Trump's administration since he took office for a second term, particularly correspondent Scott Pelley. He traveled to Ukraine to conduct an interview with that country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the site of a Russian attack where nine children were killed earlier this month.

In the interview broadcast on Sunday, Zelenskyy said he has "100%" hatred for Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine, and invited Trump to his visit his country to see what has been done.

Also Sunday, correspondent Jon Wertheim reported from Greenland on what some people in that nation are saying about Trump's desire to take control.

In his social media message, Trump said "60 Minutes" was no longer a news show but "a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as 'News,' and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing. They should lose their license!"

