Arizona Sheriff: 'War on Drugs' Back Due to Border Crisis

An Arizona sheriff said Friday the national war on drugs has returned due to the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mark Dannels, sheriff of Cochise County, Arizona, said the country's drug epidemic will continue to get worse as long as President Joe Biden refuses to take steps to secure the southern border.

"They've set us up for failure here on the southwest border completely," Dannels said on Fox News, referring to Biden administration officials.

"And let me give you some numbers that kind of highlight what's going on. This fiscal year we've had 10,000 pounds of fentanyl, 180,000 pounds of meth, 86,000 pounds of cocaine, 5,000 pounds of heroin, and 311,000 pounds of marijuana come through the southwest border this fiscal year."

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized more than 50 pounds of fentanyl at an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona on Oct. 11.

"The war on drugs is back," Dannels said, "and until America steps up on this and secures this border, it's only going to get worse."

Dannels said drug smuggling, combined with national security, public safety, and humanitarian issues, have combined to create a perfect criminal storm.

"The southwest border's the largest crime scene in the country if people look at the totality of what’s going on here," he told Fox News.

Dannels blamed Mexican cartels for many children being dropped over the border.

"This is very common on the west side of our state," Dannels said. "This is all cartel-drive. Profit, greedy, individual criminal enterprises running this. It's very, very sad."

Dannels slammed the Biden administration for not continuing the Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico policy, which required migrants to remain in Mexico until their immigration hearings were held.

"It was very successful," he said of the policy. "You look at where we're at today to little over a year ago. We're up 325% increase at our southwest border [and] 1.4 million encountered on the southwest border.

"And then you look at my section of the state, the southeast corner of the state of Arizona, we get 10,000 a month getaways — these are people being smuggled ... single, male adults, 20-30 year olds that are being smuggled into the country that get away every month."