Arizona AG: Border Agent Purge at Pro-Immigrant DHS

The Department of Homeland Security appears to be "purging" leaders who speak the truth about the immigration crisis at the southern border, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich wrote in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday.

In the letter, first reported by the Washington Examiner's Paul Bedard, Brnovich pointed to the ouster of U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott and the reassignment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement deputy Enrique Lucero.

Scott had criticized President Joe Biden's border policies that he said have resulted in the recent record illegal border crossings. Lucero had warned that the Biden policy of pausing deportations would cut Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests by half.

"At a time when we need them most, DHS seems to be purging qualified leaders who have attempted to uphold the rule of law," Brnovich said in the letter. "Those actions only lead to more chaos and further empower the cartels who now control both sides of the border.

Brnovich asks in the letter for a list of other border officials who have recently been given options of reassignment or retirement since Biden took office.

Brnovich is running for Senate in 2022 and has made border security a major issue in his campaign.