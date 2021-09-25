Trump: 'Our Country Has Turned Into a Migrant Camp'; 'This Is an Invasion'

Calling Georgia the "central battleground" to save "our beloved nation," former President Donald Trump denounced the Biden administration's first-year missteps.

"Our country is being turned into a migrant camp," Trump told his Saturday night Save America Rally in Perry, Georgia, in a speech that aired live on Newsmax, forcefully declaring: "This is an invasion!"

"Other than that, how are things going?"

Trump told a large rally crowd "somebody's really screwing up our country, destroying our country."

"One thing is certain this would never, ever be happening if I were president, and we should have been your president," Trump continued.

"Look what happened with Joe Biden as your president: Our country has gone to hell," Trump said later as a "we love Trump" chant broke out for a minute. "Thank you, and I love you, too."

Georgia, Trump began, is going to be a key battleground in 2022 and a "big victory" in 2024, teasing another run for the White House that he has said he cannot announce yet due to campaign finance laws.

"I'm thrilled to be back in this magnificent state with thousands of hard working god fearing freedom loving, American patriots," Trump said. "And one year from now, Georgia is going to be a central battleground in our fight to rescue our beloved nation.

"With your help, we're going to take back the House and send Nancy Pelosi back to San Francisco," he added.

"And we're going to take back our country from these lunatics."

Trump, one day after Arizona revealed findings of a forensic audit, reminded his supporters, "you know, there never has been a concession."

"You do know that, right?" Trump continued, saying the media has a double standard with Democrats and Trump. "You know when Stacey Abrams says, 'I'm not going to concede,' it's O.K. No problem.

"I never conceded because I saw what was happening, and I can't do it. I can't do it because I have a commitment to you and I can't do it."

Trump decried the attempts to attack those seeking investigations into alleged election and voter fraud.

"Somebody said they're looking at me for questioning the election," Trump said. "That'll be an interesting one: 'Let's go after Trump because he's questioning the election.' You know what, if I won or lost, all I want is a fair election. That's all you want."

Just talking about voter fraud will get you investigated, Trump lamented.

"The people that are questioning the votes aren't interested in the people that committed the voter fraud, they're only interested in me and others because I bring voter fraud to the forefront in order to save our nation from corrupt elections and to make sure that this never, ever happens again," Trump said.

Trump continued to blast his former Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley for the Afghanistan exit that left 13 U.S. service members dead – which Trump honored with 13 empty first-row seats.

"This Milley is an idiot," Trump said. "I got to know him. He's an idiot."

Trump claimed Milley is the general that suggested it is cheaper to leave the military equipment in Afghanistan rather than take it out of the country upon withdrawal.

"Milley said to me one time, I'll never forget it, 'sir, it's more expensive, sir, to take the equipment than to leave it," Trump recalled. 'I said, 'really?'

"I mean you have a $10 million tank, you put it on a plane, and that's more expensive than leaving it? He said it's more expensive and I never forgot that he said that, because that's probably the first time I realized that he was stupid."

Trump also rebuked Democrats' prosecutorial attacks on him and his former advisers, including subpoenas issued this week to advisers and staffers who spoke to the president on Jan. 6 when protesters entered the U.S. Capitol.

"They want to go after me because I have, they think, a big mouth," Trump said. "I don't have a big mouth. You know what I have? I have a mouth that tells the truth. I have a mouth that wants to save our country."

Trump mocked Biden as the "biggest failure" as president, including suggesting former President Jimmy Carter is "very happy" to no longer hold that title.

"He's doing nothing to hold the Chinese communist party accountable for unleashing the virus upon the world," Trump said. "Biden did not even say the word 'China' in his U.N. speech because he's too compromised to take them on, and then only briefly mentioned Afghanistan because his withdrawal has been such a disaster for him and our country.

"And, by the way, for his poll numbers, which have tanked after just eight months, Joe Biden is already the biggest failure ever to occupy the oval office."