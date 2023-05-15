Politico: VP Harris Could Harm Biden's Reelection Bid

President Joe Biden's age puts more scrutiny on Vice President Kamala Harris as they seek reelection in 2024, Politico reported.

Biden, 80, the oldest president in U.S. history, would be 86 at the end of a second term.

Biden on April 25 officially launched his reelection campaign and touted Harris in his announcement video despite her low approval ratings.

Harris, even before Biden tweeted that he would run for another term, has been criticized by Republicans. That will likely increase heading into the 2024 election.

"I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely," former U.N. ambassador and GOP presidential nomination contender Nikki Haley said last month.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ridiculed the notion of Harris talking with Chinese President Xi Jinping or Russian President Vladimir Putin if she became president.

"Joe Biden is like 142 years old," Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted April 26. "Can you imagine Kamala Harris sitting across from Putin or Xi and just cackling?"

Although past attempts to make a vice presidential running mate the key issue in a presidential election usually have been ineffective, Democrats have reason to worry that 2024 might be different, Politico reported.

The outlet cited a recent Washington Post-ABC poll.

"Today, 63% say he does not have the mental sharpness to serve effectively as president, up from 43% in 2020 and 54% a year ago," The Washington Post wrote. "A similar 62% say Biden is not in good enough physical health to be effective."

Harris' supporters largely blame her low approval ratings on misogyny and racism she faces as the first Black woman to be vice president, and to inadequate support from the White House, Politico said.

Harris' critics say she simply is not up to the job of vice president or president. They point to her failure as Biden's southern border czar.