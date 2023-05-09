Musk Mocks Kamala Harris as 'AI Czar'

Elon Musk mocked Vice President Kamala Harris being dubbed “AI Czar,” tweeting a caption under a Brietbart headline bestowing the title on the VP.



“Really?” is all Musk said, later sarcastically adding that “someone who can fix their own WiFi router” might be a better choice to head up U.S. regulation of artificial intelligence.



“Maybe,” Musk dubiously added.



Republicans bestowed the label “Border Czar” on Harris, who has yet to travel to any of the most dangerous crossings at the border even after President Biden put her in charge of the U.S. perimeter.



Harris famously responded to a question from NBC's Lester Holt on why she did not go to the southern border during a 2021 trip to Guatemala and Mexico, defending her inaction by retorting, “And I haven't been to Europe.”



Musk’s dig at the bungling veep was in response to a tweet directed at him by the CEO of software startup Replit. “Did @elonmusk think they’re going to revive Von Neumann and have him head AI regulation?” Amjad Masad tweeted.



“Von Neumann … would obviously be a bridge too far,” Musk bantered back, referring to 20th century quantum mechanics and computer scientist John von Neumann. “But maybe someone who can fix their own WiFi router wouldn’t be too much to ask.”



Musk went on to suggest AI “godfather” Geoffrey Hinton as another choice for AI czar equally as improbable as Harris, but for different reasons.



Hinton isn’t available right now, Musk said. “I talked to him earlier this week,” the billionaire tweeted. “He just wants to Netflix & chill.”