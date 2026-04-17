Trump-Pope Clash Sparks Division Among US Catholics

Tensions between President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV are stirring unease among U.S. Catholics, exposing a familiar but deepening divide between political loyalty and religious leadership.

The latest flashpoint came Saturday when Pope Leo suggested during evening prayers at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City that a "delusion of omnipotence" surrounded the Iran war.

"Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war! True strength is shown in serving life," Leo said.

Trump fired back on Truth Social with a lengthy post, blasting the Pope as "soft on crime" and accusing him of aligning with the "radical left." He later shared, and then deleted, an AI-generated image portraying himself as a Christ-like healer, a move that sparked backlash from both critics and some of his own supporters.

Leticia Velasquez, a devout Catholic from Connecticut and a three-time Trump voter, told the Wall Street Journal the post left her unsettled despite her long-standing support.

"That AI picture is like the pinnacle of his self-deception," said Velasquez, 63.

Others dismissed the backlash as overblown.

Phil Liquori of North Haven, Connecticut, also a Trump supporter, said critics are too quick to target the former president.

"Everybody seems to love to jump on Trump," Liquori, 65, said.

For some Catholic voters, the dispute has yet to meaningfully shift their political stance.

Brendon Miller-Boldt, 29, of Pittsburgh, who voted for Trump in the last election after previously backing Democrats, said the clash has not fundamentally changed his view.

"For now, this hasn't broken the camel's back," he said.

In Boston's North End, a traditionally Catholic neighborhood, the reaction was similarly mixed.

At Dolce cafe, a group of regulars, many of them practicing Catholics who attend Mass frequently, expressed support for Pope Leo's spiritual leadership while continuing to back Trump politically.

"The Pope should focus on the church and let the president handle the country," said Salvatore LoNano, a Vietnam War veteran.

He praised Trump's leadership, adding that the president prioritizes the United States.

The group also brushed off controversy surrounding the AI-generated image.

"It's been blown out of proportion," one man said, with others nodding in agreement.

Still, some Catholics described discomfort with the public nature of the disagreement. Joseph Alessandro, 74, said it was difficult to watch.

"It's sad," he said, while expressing belief that both Trump and the Pope ultimately share similar goals.

"The pope wants peace ... and I think Trump does too."

In South Florida, where Catholic communities are also closely engaged, Margarita Castellon, a retired government-relations executive, pointed to Pope Leo's consistent emphasis on peace.

Having attended one of his Vatican appearances last month, she said his message was clear.

"That's his role," Castellon, 75, said. "A lot of people don't seem to understand what the Pope is supposed to do."