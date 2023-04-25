×
Biden Signals Harris to Stay Despite Criticisms

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 04:44 PM EDT

President Joe Biden on Tuesday officially launched his reelection campaign and made sure to emphasize Vice President Kamala Harris in his announcement video despite her low approval ratings.

Biden released a three-minute-long video that prominently featured Harris in various clips and photographs of the two from their time in office. Political consultant Jay Townsend told Newsweek that this "is a sign that the Biden campaign regards her [as] an important asset," noting that she was "very much a part of the team that won the 2020 election by a decisive margin."

Harris said in a statement that the upcoming presidential election is "a pivotal moment in our history," adding, "Joe and I look forward to finishing the job, winning this battle for the soul of the nation, and serving the American people for four more years in the White House."

However, Harris' low approval ratings, she currently stands at an average of 40% approval according to FiveThirtyEight, and the criticisms she's faced over her performance as "border czar" have led some to question whether Biden's reelection chances might be better with a different running mate.

Democratic strategist Michael Gordon, the president of the Gordon Group, told Newsweek that a scenario where Harris is replaced on the ticket is unlikely despite these issues.

"Vice presidents are famously looked down upon, and she has gotten her share," Gordon said in a recent interview, which took place before Biden officially announced his reelection campaign. "But she will absolutely be his running mate next year."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 25 April 2023 04:44 PM
