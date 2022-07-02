Actor Jon Voight: Biden 'Must Be Impeached'

Actor Jon Voight said that President Joe Biden "must be impeached" in a June 28 video posted on Twitter.

"We must protect this nation and bring back safety. We are all feeling very unsafe. We are all angry," Voight said in the video. "Let's remember why.

"It starts with the seat of the president of the United States. He has wronged this nation's glory. He has taken down our morals, our true gift of a land of the free. He must be impeached. We cannot wait another second having him dictate our path."

Voight said that the nation is "saddened by so much turmoil," due to the "horror" of so many "criminals ruining lives," and that the nation needs to restore its police forces to guard its citizens, neighborhoods, and businesses.

He then called on Americans to "get him out" and "restore this nation to greatness."

"Don't let this President Biden tear down every inch that was sacrificed with the blood, sweat, and tears for his dictation of lies," Voight said. "I urge all to see truths. I urge all to make a difference for our children's future, our future."

He said the land "is being broken down," but can be rebuilt through American values "to her feet with glory."

The 83-year-old Academy Award-winning American actor is a supporter of former President Donald Trump. He has been outspoken against Democrats and their agenda, calling them "evil" in a November 2020 Vanity Fair article and saying the nation is in "our greatest fight since the Civil War."

"My fellow Americans, I stand here with all that feel as I do: disgusted with this lie that Biden has been chosen," he said at the time. "As if we all don’t know the truth."

In 2019, Trump presented Voight with two national awards: the Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal, The Associated Press reported at the time.

"Each of today's recipients has made an outstanding contributions to American society, culture, and life," Trump said during the 2019 ceremony. "They exemplify the genius, talent, and creativity of our exceptional nation."

Voight won an Oscar for portraying a Vietnam war veteran in 1978’s "Coming Home" and also starred with Dustin Hoffman in the 1969 film "Midnight Cowboy."

More recently, Voight played Mickey Donovan in the "Ray Donovan" television series from 2013 to 2020, according to IMDB.

"Coming Home" co-star and Democratic activist Jane Fonda said their opposing political views ended their friendship in the years since the film.

"I don't know what happened to Jon," Fonda said during an interview with Howard Stern in 2020. “You know, we were pretty close. He was my best friend among Hollywood people. We won Academy Awards together for 'Coming Home.'"