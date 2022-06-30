Poll: Biden's Job Approval Rating Lowest Yet

President Joe Biden's approval rating dropped to 31% in a new CIVIQS rolling job approval survey, the poll's lowest point reflecting Biden's time in office.
For the overall survey, 57% of American respondents disapprove of Biden's work over the first 17 months.
Among independents, Biden garnered the approval of only 20%.
Biden's lowest-rated categories by demogaphics:
Adults, ages 18-34: 23% approve/58% disapprove
Adult white males/females: 25% approve/65% disapprove
Adult men of all ages: 26% approve/65% disapprove
Adults, ages 35-49: 29% approve/58% disapprove
Non-college graduate adults: 29% approve/58% disapprove
Biden's highest-ranked demographics categories:
Adult black males/females: 57% approve/21% disapprove
Adults, ages 65 and older: 40% approve/54% disapprove
Adult Hispanic/Latino males/females: 39% approve/46% disapprove
Adult women of all ages: 36% approve/50% disapprove
Adults with post-graduate degrees: 38% approve/52% disapprove
Among the respondents who identify as Democrats, President Biden has a seemingly strong approval rating of 66% (and 14% disapproval).
However, in January, the same CIVIQS survey listed Biden's favorability quotient at 73% among Democrats.
Biden's approval rating in "battleground" states:
Ohio: 26%
Georgia: 26%
Arizona: 27%
Nevada: 30%
North Carolina: 31%
Pennsylvania: 32%
Michigan: 33%
Wisconsin: 35%
Biden's lowest-ranked "approval" states:
Wyoming: 16%
West Virginia: 17%
North Dakota: 18%
Kentucky: 20%
Idaho: 20%
Tennessee: 21%
Utah: 21%
Arkansas: 22%
Biden's highest-ranked "approval" states, citing the CIVIQS poll:
Hawaii: 46%
Vermont: 45%
Massachusetts: 40%
New York: 39%
Washington: 39%
California: 39%
Maryland: 39%
Illinois: 38%
