Vanity Fair Apologizes for Editing Out Guy Pearce's Palestinian Pin

Vanity Fair has apologized after the French edition of the magazine edited out a Palestinian flag pin that actor Guy Pearce wore at the Cannes Film Festival, claiming the photo was "published by mistake."

The 56-year-old actor had used the pin on his black tuxedo to show his support for Palestinians. Additionally, he wore a bracelet with the colors of the Palestinian flag, which remained untouched in the photograph taken by Vanity Fair France.

The magazine apologized for photoshopping out the flag in a statement on social media, the Independent reported. It included the original, unedited copy of the photo in the post on X.

"We have published by mistake a modified version of this photo on the site," Vanity Fair wrote in French. "The original version was posted on Instagram the same day. We have rectified our mistake and we apologize."

Social media users called out the magazine for its failure to also edit out the bracelet in its apparent act of political censorship.

"So Guy Pearce showed solidarity with Palestine at Cannes by wearing a pin and Vanity Fair decided to photoshop it out. Little did they know the bracelet was also of the Palestinian flag colors," wrote one person on X. They included the edited and unedited versions of the photo alongside one another.

"You edited out Guy Pearce's Palestine pin but you clowns forgot his bracelet," another person cited by the Independent said. A third added, "It will never cease to amaze me that simply supporting a group that is suffering is considered bad."

Pearce did not directly address the situation online, but he further expressed his support for Palestinians on X shortly after.

"Palestinians are being murdered as we speak. Displaced, traumatised, ruined," he wrote.

"The lives and futures of Palestinian children are being eradicated by a vengeful tyrant. He must be stopped. This must stop. Shame on you Netanyahu."

Pearce concluded his post by calling for an immediate cease-fire.