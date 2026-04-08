Mace Demands Bondi Testify on Epstein Probe, Threatens Contempt

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., has escalated pressure on former Attorney General Pam Bondi, demanding that she comply with a congressional subpoena tied to the federal government's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

In a series of social media posts, Mace emphasized that the House Oversight Committee's subpoena targets Bondi, not the office she once held, and warned that failure to appear could result in contempt proceedings.

"We expect Pam Bondi's deposition to be rescheduled in a timely fashion," Mace wrote, adding that the committee "must issue a subpoena to Pam Bondi, not the occupant of the office of Attorney General."

She further warned that if Bondi "continues to refuse to comply, she should be held in contempt."

Mace also underscored that leaving office does not shield Bondi from scrutiny.

"Pam Bondi cannot escape accountability simply because she no longer holds the office of Attorney General," she said, arguing that "the American people deserve answers."

The subpoena stems from a committee motion, approved by Oversight Republicans, seeking Bondi's testimony on the Justice Department's handling of Epstein and compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Mace highlighted that the motion explicitly names "Pamela Jo Bondi," reinforcing that the inquiry is directed at her personally.

Mace's push reflects a broader strain of frustration among some Republicans who argue that past federal and state officials, including Bondi during her tenure as Florida attorney general, failed to pursue meaningful accountability for Epstein and his network.

Critics within the GOP have long pointed to Epstein's controversial 2008 plea deal in Florida, which allowed him to avoid federal prosecution and serve minimal jail time, as emblematic of systemic failures.

While Bondi has denied wrongdoing and was not directly responsible for the plea agreement, some Republicans contend that subsequent opportunities to revisit or expand investigations into Epstein's associates were not aggressively pursued.

This frustration has intensified in recent years as lawmakers from both parties have called for greater transparency around Epstein's connections and the government's handling of related evidence.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, referenced in Mace's motion, is part of that effort to compel disclosure.