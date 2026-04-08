Trump Questions NATO Reliability After Rutte Meeting

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted NATO as unreliable following a White House meeting with Secretary-General Mark Rutte, escalating tensions with the alliance amid ongoing global security concerns.

"NATO wasn’t there when we needed them, and they won’t be there if we need them again. Remember Greenland, that big, poorly run, piece of ice!!!" Trump wrote in all-caps on Truth Social.

The post came after Trump played host to Rutte for talks that focused in part on the fallout from the Iran conflict and the alliance’s role in safeguarding global shipping lanes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has expressed frustration with NATO allies over what he views as limited support during the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, particularly reluctance among member nations to take a more active role in securing key maritime routes following disruptions tied to Tehran.

Rutte’s visit was seen as an effort to reinforce the alliance’s role and ease tensions as Trump has continued pressing member nations on burden-sharing and military commitments.

Trump’s reference to Greenland revives a recurring dispute with European allies. The president has argued the United States should assert greater control over the strategically located Arctic territory, citing national security concerns, an idea rejected by Denmark and Greenland officials.

The remarks underscore lingering divisions between Washington and NATO partners as the alliance navigates heightened geopolitical tensions and questions over its role in emerging conflicts.