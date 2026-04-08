WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | nato | mark rutte | iran conflict | greenland

Trump Questions NATO Reliability After Rutte Meeting

By    |   Wednesday, 08 April 2026 08:11 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted NATO as unreliable following a White House meeting with Secretary-General Mark Rutte, escalating tensions with the alliance amid ongoing global security concerns.

"NATO wasn’t there when we needed them, and they won’t be there if we need them again. Remember Greenland, that big, poorly run, piece of ice!!!" Trump wrote in all-caps on Truth Social.

The post came after Trump played host to Rutte for talks that focused in part on the fallout from the Iran conflict and the alliance’s role in safeguarding global shipping lanes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has expressed frustration with NATO allies over what he views as limited support during the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, particularly reluctance among member nations to take a more active role in securing key maritime routes following disruptions tied to Tehran.

Rutte’s visit was seen as an effort to reinforce the alliance’s role and ease tensions as Trump has continued pressing member nations on burden-sharing and military commitments.

Trump’s reference to Greenland revives a recurring dispute with European allies. The president has argued the United States should assert greater control over the strategically located Arctic territory, citing national security concerns, an idea rejected by Denmark and Greenland officials.

The remarks underscore lingering divisions between Washington and NATO partners as the alliance navigates heightened geopolitical tensions and questions over its role in emerging conflicts.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted NATO as unreliable following a White House meeting with Secretary-General Mark Rutte, escalating tensions with the alliance amid ongoing global security concerns.
donald trump, nato, mark rutte, iran conflict, greenland
230
2026-11-08
Wednesday, 08 April 2026 08:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved