Guy Pearce: Sorry for Trans Actor Tweets

Guy Pearce apologized amid controversial comments he made about transgender acting roles.

The actor, who portrayed a drag queen in 1994's "The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert," faced backlash after posting a tweet Monday questioning whether only transgender actors should be allowed to play transgender roles.

"A question — if the only people allowed to play trans characters are trans folk, then are we also suggesting the only people trans folk can play are trans characters?" Pearce wrote in the since-deleted tweet, according to the Daily Mail.

Pearce added: "Surely that will limit your career as an actor? Isn't the point of an actor to be able play anyone outside your own world?"

Pearce's tweet was met with a divided response. While some agreed, others said there were limited opportunities in the industry for transgender actors and that they should be given priority in filling transgender roles. An increasingly heated debate ensued as Pearce engaged with several Twitter users.

"Okay, so if this debate is actually about trans actors not getting the opportunities to work like other actors do, then let's be clear about that and state that precisely," Pearce replied to one person, according to the Daily Mail.

"Also, why should one's personal position be relevant when it comes to casting? That's private. It's our own business. And as we know it doesn't truly confirm our ability to be convincing," he added, the Daily Mail reported.

After deleting his original tweet, Pearce posted an apology and clarified his position.

"I see that raising the question of gender identity within the casting process on a platform like Twitter was not a good idea," he wrote. "For that, I apologise, enormously. I acknowledge it has only stirred up and inflamed attitudes and made us all dig our heels in. I take responsibility for that and again, apologise for starting a fire.

"This is a subject that needs to be discussed face to face, person to person and over a good amount of time where we are all heard and understood."