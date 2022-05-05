JD Vance: Ohio Senate Race to Expose Biden's Failed Agenda, 'Stooge' Tim Ryan

It's easy for J.D. Vance to draw comparisons between President Joe Biden and Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, the latter being his Democratic opponent in the Ohio U.S. Senate general election on Nov. 8.

Neither Biden nor Ryan spends much time discussing their track record as political leaders. Instead, they're quick to mock the competition's support bases, he told Newsmax on Thursday.

So, how does Vance — fresh off a victory in Tuesday's GOP Senate primary — plan to handle the presumptive Biden-Ryan attacks in the coming weeks and months?

"You hammer [home] the fact that Joe Biden has been a failure. Of course, his proven stooge, Tim Ryan in Ohio, has voted with [Biden] 100% of the time," Vance said on "Spicer & Co."

"The reason Biden is attacking the [Make American Great Again movement] and conservatives at large is because he can't talk about his own record ... which is skyrocketing inflation, the [U.S.-Mexico] border crisis that's flowing a lot of illegal drugs in Ohio, and a lot of [consumer] misery. So, Joe Biden can't talk about that stuff."

Vance added: "What [Biden] can talk about is demonizing half the country. He did that with the vaccine mandates, by the way. ... It's the constant theme, when [Biden's] in trouble politically, he talks about his opponents [supporters] like they're sewer rats. And I don't think the people of Ohio will fall for it" come November.

Roughly two months ago, Vance was viewed as a fourth-place GOP contender for the vacant Senate seat, succeeding Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

But upon garnering the coveted endorsement of former President Donald Trump, a reinvigorated Vance vaulted to first place with Tuesday's GOP vote.

Of course, Vance didn't have much time to celebrate, since he knows the Democrats will soon have a big target on his back for the general election.

"We know the Democrats will spend a ton of resources trying to destroy me," Vance told hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

Over the next few months, Vance says he won't shy away from addressing crucial issues affecting voters. That includes abortion rights and policies.

"I'm proud to be 100% pro-life. We're going to make it a big part of our race. As much as the media tries to put [Republicans] on the defensive, the Democrats are the real radicals on this issue," Vance said.

He continued: "It's one thing to disagree with my pro-life position, but it's another to defend the [Ryan] position of abortion 'up to 40 weeks.' This is a level of barbarism that even progressive nations in Europe don't allow to happen.

"In Ohio, we certainly don't want that to happen here," said Vance, while forecasting that Ryan will run as a moderate.

"We have to actually tell the truth about him and his record. If we do that, voters will reject him, and reject him in a very big way," Vance said.

When discussing the U.S. Senate race in Ohio, Vance believes three key conversations will be at the core: skyrocketing inflation, the prolific arrival of illegal drugs in the state and President Biden's "extraordinary economy in crisis."

As such, given the Democrats' progressive policies and Biden's low approval ratings, Vance doesn't expect to see the president stump for Ryan in Ohio very much — a notion that Ryan's camp might embrace.

On the flip side, Vance "would love it" if former President Trump revisits Ohio on his behalf in the coming weeks. "[Trump's] very popular especially in light of the Biden administration's disasters. He's even more popular [now] than he was a few years ago."

As for the de facto Ryan-Biden association:

"I'd love for Joe Biden to come campaign for Tim Ryan," Vance said with a laugh. He'd also welcome Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to the Ohio campaign stage.

"I'd like to see all the other radicals [campaigning in Ohio], because it highlights again how much that agenda has failed normal people in this country."

