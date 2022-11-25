×
Tags: usa | england | world cup | qatar | iran | soccer

US, England 0-0 in World Cup; Must-Win Clash With Iran Next

USA-England
Jordan Henderson of England controls the ball under pressure of Yunus Musah of the United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and the USA at Al Bayt Stadium on Friday in Al Khor, Qatar. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 25 November 2022 03:58 PM EST

The United States' dream of advancing to the Round of 16, or "Knockout" round, in World Cup play may still be in doubt, but the undefeated run against England remains intact.

On Friday, the U.S. and England staged a scoreless draw in Qatar, the host country of the global event.

And with the draw, the Americans (2 total points in Group B round-robin play) are now 1-0-2 in three lifetime World Cup matches with England.

Now the Americans must beat Iran on Tuesday to advance to the final 16.

The U.S. team had more shots on goal and corner-kick opportunities than England on Friday, but mounted just one serious attempt on goal.

That took place in the 33rd minute, when Christian Pulisic's kick from the left side exceeded the goalkeeper's grasp but clanged off the crossbar.

For England, star forward Harry Kane had a golden opportunity in the scoring area during the ninth minute, but a U.S. defender got just enough of the ball to deflect it out of bounds.

Kane also had a header opportunity off a free kick during extra time (93rd minute).

The rest of the match had a conservative feel to it, as if both sides were content with taking 1 point apiece.

Friday's match was ostensibly meaningless for the U.S. and England — along with Iran — in regards to the upcoming "knockout" round of World Cup play:

  • England (4 total points in Group B play) had 3 points entering the day, thanks to a victory over Iran earlier this week; and on Tuesday, England will take on winless Wales (1 point in Group B) — which has already been eliminated in group play.
  • The U.S. would automatically advance to the Round of 16 with a Tuesday victory over Iran.
  • The Iranians (3 total points in Group B) lost to England in the opening match, but rallied to defeat Wales 2-0 on Friday. Tuesday's match with the U.S. represents a simple proposition for Iran: A win or tie would advance the Iranians, and eliminate the Americans at the same time.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 25 November 2022 03:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

