US Draws 1-1 With Wales in World Cup Opener

The United States drew 1-1 with Wales on Monday in its first World Cup appearance since 2014.

A goal in the 34th minute by American forward Tim Weah was negated in the 82nd minute by Gareth Bale.

The Americans, who have the second-youngest roster in the 32-team field in Qatar at just over 25 years old, next play England on Friday. England defeated Iran earlier in the day, 6-2.

The goal by Weah, who is the son of Liberian President George Weah — himself a former World Player of the Year award-winner, was the first in three games by the United States, which drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia and lost 2-0 to Japan in exhibition tune-up games for the World Cup.

Bales' goal gave Wales, the third-oldest national soccer federation, its first since it last played in the World Cup in 1958.