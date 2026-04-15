US-Iran Talks Move Toward Possible Deal

U.S. and Iranian negotiators are moving closer to a framework agreement to end the war, with progress reported during talks on Tuesday as both sides work against an April 21 ceasefire deadline.

Negotiators, working through Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish intermediaries, are trying to close remaining gaps, according to Axios, though people involved in the mediation caution that significant differences remain.

"Let's wait and see if we can get a deal. We are hopeful and accordingly trying to push with both sides," a Pakistani government representative said.

President Donald Trump's negotiating team, including Vice President JD Vance, envoy Steve Witkoff, and senior adviser Jared Kushner, continued calls and exchanged draft proposals with Iranian representatives and mediators.

"They were on the phone and backchanneling with all the countries, and they are getting closer," one U.S. participant said.

"We want to make a deal. And parts of their government want to make a deal. Now the trick is to get the whole of government over there to make the deal," another person involved in the talks said.

A new round of in-person negotiations is expected in the coming days, though no date has been set.

Vance, who led initial discussions in Pakistan last week, said Tuesday, "I think the people we're sitting across from wanted to make a deal. I feel very good about where we are."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the discussions remain active and productive.

"These conversations are productive. We feel good about the prospects of a deal. It is in the best interests of Iran to meet the president's demands," Leavitt said.

If a framework is reached, the ceasefire would likely need to be extended to finalize details of the complete deal.

"The details are complicated. You can't do that in two days," one person involved in the talks said.

U.S. pressure on Iran remains a central factor, with a naval blockade cutting off oil exports and intensifying economic strain.

"Iran has no money. They're broke. We know it. And they know we know it," one source said.

Iran exports about 1.5 million barrels of oil per day, generating roughly $140 million, revenue that could be eliminated under a full blockade.

Kharg Island, which handles about 90% of those exports, could effectively be shut down under current conditions, adding further pressure on Tehran to reach an agreement.

Despite the apparent negotiation high points, Iran's military on Wednesday threatened to block marine traffic in the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman if the U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz continues.

The threat added to tensions in an already volatile region.