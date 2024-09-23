US Urges Israel to Safeguard Americans in Lebanon

The United States has requested that Israel take measures to protect American citizens in Lebanon amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, raising concerns about the need for potential evacuation, Axios reported.

The United States has asked Israel to ensure the safety of American citizens in Lebanon if an evacuation becomes necessary, according to two Israeli officials and one U.S. official. The request comes as tensions rise between Israel and Hezbollah, prompting fears of a potential escalation into full-scale war.

There are thousands of U.S. citizens living and working in Lebanon. The last time the U.S. military evacuated Americans from the country was during the 2006 war. Given the current circumstances, U.S. officials are reviewing contingency plans for a possible evacuation should the conflict intensify.

On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by phone.

"Secretary Austin emphasized his concern for the safety and security of U.S. citizens in the region," Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder stated.

The Pentagon released a statement on Monday: "In light of increased tensions in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional U.S. military personnel forward to augment forces already in the region. For operations security reasons, we won't comment on or provide specific details."

Early Sunday, Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets into northern Israel, with some landing near Haifa, as Israel conducted hundreds of airstrikes across Lebanon, PBS reported.

Hezbollah's deputy leader, Naim Kassem, announced an "open-ended battle," signaling that both sides are edging closer to full-scale war. The overnight rocket barrage was in retaliation for Israeli strikes in Lebanon that have killed dozens, including a senior Hezbollah commander, and targeted the group's communication systems. Air raid sirens sounded throughout northern Israel, forcing hundreds of thousands to seek shelter.

On Monday, Lebanon and Israel saw their heaviest fighting between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah since 2006. Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon, the most extensive in decades, have left at least 274 people dead and over 1,000 injured.

A U.S. official noted that while no decision has been made to proceed with an evacuation, Israel is receptive to the U.S. concerns. The official added that military representatives from both nations have been discussing how to coordinate any potential evacuation.

U.S. officials are expected to continue their diplomatic and military coordination with Israel, ensuring preparations are in place should an evacuation occur.