Israel: If Hezbollah Agrees to Cease-Fire in North, We Will Hold Fire

Israel has stated that, if Hezbollah agrees to a cease-fire in the north, it will hold its fire, reported the Times of Israel.

“We are going to hit them hard,” an official told the news outlet, “but we will stop if they decide it’s time to move toward negotiations.”

Israel launched extensive strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, killing more than 270 people and wounding more than a thousand.

The airstrikes between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated significantly in the past week after pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah exploded throughout Lebanon, killing 37 and injuring more than 2,700, in an attack linked to Israel.

Hezbollah has fired increasingly on Israel in retaliation for its ongoing war in Gaza.

Israel Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Israel launched the strikes "following indications that Hezbollah was preparing to fire towards Israeli territory."

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the airstrikes were targeting homes where "Hezbollah hid weapons" and Yoav Gallant, Israel's defense minister, said in a video that Israel was "deepening" its attacks on Lebanon.

"The actions will continue until we achieve our goal to return the northern residents safely to their homes," he said.