Iran Threatens to Stop Trade in Red Sea, Persian Gulf

Iran's military has threatened to block marine traffic in the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf, and the Sea of Oman if the U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz continues, escalating tensions in an already volatile region and raising alarms about global trade and energy supplies.

According to statements carried by Iranian state media and reported by multiple outlets, Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi, a senior commander in Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that continued U.S. enforcement actions against Iranian shipping could trigger sweeping retaliation.

"If the aggressive and terrorist America continues its unlawful actions of maritime blockade in the region and creates insecurity for Iranian commercial ships and oil tankers, this action will be considered a prelude to violating the ceasefire, and the powerful Armed Forces of Iran will not allow any kind of export and import to continue in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea," Abdollahi said, NBC News reported.

The threat marks a significant escalation following the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports that began earlier this week.

U.S. military officials reported that no vessels were able to pass through the blockade in its first 24 hours, with multiple merchant ships turning back in the Gulf of Oman.

The waterways in question represent some of the most critical global shipping routes, particularly for oil and natural gas.

Any disruption could send shock waves through international markets and drive up energy prices — a concern already weighing on American consumers.

A blockade of the Red Sea would likely involve Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have previously targeted commercial shipping and U.S. interests in the region, The Times of Israel reported.

Such a move could dramatically expand the conflict and threaten maritime security far beyond the Persian Gulf.

The warning comes despite a fragile ceasefire announced earlier this month following weeks of conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

While President Donald Trump has indicated that negotiations with Iran could resume soon, Tehran has yet to confirm any new talks.

Critics of the Iranian regime argue the latest threats show Tehran's willingness to leverage global trade routes as a weapon, further destabilizing the region.

At the same time, U.S. officials maintain that the blockade is necessary to counter Iranian aggression and prevent the flow of resources that could fund further military activity.

China and other global powers have urged de-escalation, but concerns remain that Iran's increasingly aggressive posture, combined with support from proxy forces, could ignite a broader conflict.

With tensions rising and vital shipping lanes at risk, the standoff highlights the high stakes of the ongoing confrontation, not just for the Middle East but for the global economy and U.S. national security.