Iran Threatens Global Attacks as Spring Break Kicks Off

A senior spokesman for Iran's armed forces warned Friday that U.S. and Israeli officials could be targeted worldwide, including at recreational and tourist venues.

The warning comes as millions of Americans are set to travel for spring break and the upcoming Easter and Passover holidays.

"From now on, based on the information we have about you, even parks, recreational areas, and tourist destinations anywhere in the world will no longer be safe for you," said Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for Iran's armed forces, according to Iran Interantional.

Shekarchi did not detail which sites could be targeted, but his comments renewed concerns that Iran might revert to terrorist attacks beyond the Middle East as a pressure tactic in the conflict with the U.S. and Israel, which began Feb. 28.

"We are watching your cowardly officials and commanders, pilots, and wicked soldiers," Shekarchi said.

Shekarchi's comments came amid a wave of airstrikes that have killed senior political and military leaders in Iran.

Earlier Friday, Iranian media reported that Gen. Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in an airstrike.

Israeli strikes this week also reportedly killed Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib; Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and a key regime figure; and Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the IRGC's Basij paramilitary forces.

Shekarchi said the targeting of Iranian military leaders "is not a sign of enemy strength, but rather a sign of the enemies' desperation, helplessness, and wickedness," Kurdistan24 reported.

He added that "before long, Iranian forces will continue their attacks and bring everyone to punishment."

The Trump administration has indicated it has been on high alert since Operation Epic Fury began.

FBI Director Kash Patel placed the bureau's counterterrorism and intelligence teams on high alert as U.S. operations against Iran unfolded.

DHS officials have reportedly held private briefings with U.S. governors, advising vigilance against potential lone wolf or cyberattack scenarios.

And President Donald Trump said earlier this month that federal authorities are investigating potential threats linked to Iran.

"I have been [briefed on Iranian sleeper cells], and a lot of people came in through Biden with his stupid open border, but we know where most of them are," Trump said. "We got our eye on all of them, I think."

Trump said the situation remained under review amid heightened security concerns.

"It is being investigated, but you have a lot of things happening, and all we could do is take them as they come," he said.