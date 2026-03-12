Trump: We're Monitoring Iran Sleeper Cells in the US

President Donald Trump said federal authorities are investigating potential threats linked to Iran as U.S. military operations against Tehran continue into a second week under Operation Epic Fury.

"I have been [briefed on Iranian sleeper cells], and a lot of people came in through Biden with his stupid open border, but we know where most of them are," Trump said. "We got our eye on all of them, I think."

Speaking to reporters Wednesday evening after returning to Washington from a trip to Kentucky, Trump said the situation remained under review amid heightened security concerns.

"It is being investigated, but you have a lot of things happening, and all we could do is take them as they come," Trump said.

The president also defended the U.S. military campaign against Iran, saying the operation was being carried out effectively.

"The war itself is being prosecuted as well as anyone has ever seen," Trump added.

Trump also pointed to what he described as a potential domestic security risk, claiming individuals aligned with Iran may have entered the U.S. in recent years.

The comments come after the FBI warned earlier this week about intelligence suggesting Iran had considered launching a drone attack against the U.S. homeland.

The bureau said it had recently obtained information indicating that as of early February 2026 Iran allegedly sought to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles launched from an unidentified vessel off the U.S. West Coast, potentially targeting locations in California if the U.S. carried out strikes against Iran.

The FBI said the information remains preliminary.

"We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack," the agency said.

Officials have not confirmed any imminent threat, but the warning comes as U.S. forces continue operations against Iranian targets overseas, and security agencies monitor for potential retaliatory actions.