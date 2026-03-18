CIA's Ratcliffe: Iran Posed 'Immediate Threat' to US, Intelligence Showed

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said U.S. intelligence showed Iran posed an “immediate threat” to the United States.

Further, the rogue regime had not abandoned its nuclear ambitions. The details reinforced the Trump administration’s justification for confronting Tehran, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal.

Ratcliffe said intelligence assessments indicated Iran continued pursuing nuclear weapons–related capabilities and advancing missile programs, warning that the regime’s trajectory—not just its stated intent—demonstrated a clear and urgent danger, the Journal reported.

He described the situation bluntly, saying Iran “posed an immediate threat,” a conclusion that has been strongly defended by President Donald Trump and senior administration officials amid internal dissent.

That dissent came to a head with the resignation of National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who broke with the administration and argued that Iran did not present an imminent threat.

Kent’s departure followed internal disagreements over intelligence assessments and policy, with officials telling The Associated Press he opposed characterizing Iran as an immediate danger and objected to aspects of the administration’s approach to the conflict.

Kent publicly argued that the intelligence did not support claims of imminence, putting him at odds with top national security officials who viewed Iran’s advancing capabilities as justification for urgent action.

President Donald Trump sharply criticized Kent following his resignation, saying Tuesday that “he’s very weak on security” and calling his departure “a good thing,” according to remarks reported by Newsmax.

Trump rejected Kent’s assessment outright, telling reporters, “Iran was a threat. Every country realized what a threat Iran was,” and suggesting the real debate was not about the existence of a threat but whether to act on it, Newsmax reported.

Trump had also dismissed Kent in earlier remarks reported by the AP, saying he had long viewed him as “weak on security” and adding that those who failed to recognize the threat from Iran “are not smart people, or they’re not savvy people.”

The White House and top officials moved quickly to reinforce that message, pushing back on Kent’s claims and insisting that the intelligence community’s broader assessment supported Ratcliffe’s warning.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said after reviewing the intelligence, “President Trump concluded that the terrorist Islamist regime in Iran posed an imminent threat and he took action based on that conclusion,” according to a statement cited by the AP.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also backed the administration’s position, saying after receiving intelligence briefings that “we all understood that there was clearly an imminent threat,” and warning that failing to act could have led to “mass casualties of Americans,” according to the AP.

Administration officials have emphasized that the term “imminent” reflects Iran’s capability and readiness rather than a single triggering event, arguing that Tehran’s stockpiling of highly enriched uranium, continued missile development, and regional proxy activity create a near-term risk environment.

They point to findings from international monitors, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, that Iran has enriched uranium to levels close to weapons-grade, significantly shortening the time it would need to produce a nuclear weapon if it chose to do so.

U.S. intelligence has at times assessed that Iran may not have made a final political decision to build a bomb, but Ratcliffe and other officials have stressed that the capability to do so quickly is itself the central threat.

The collapse of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action removed key limits on Iran’s nuclear program, and since then Tehran has expanded enrichment and reduced transparency, developments U.S. officials cite as further evidence of a growing danger.