Zelenskyy: Ukraine Won't 'Put Down Any Arms Until Victory'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday urged Russian troops to "put down their arms and go back home."

Zelenskyy posted his comment on Instagram.

"And we are already home," he said. "We are defending our land, our kids, our families, so we are not planning to put down any arms until our victory."

Zelenskyy also posted a video showing him talking to Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

"We are stepping up work to bring the occupiers to justice," Zelenskyy said in a separate Instagram post. There must be an international tribunal. For everything they did against Ukraine. Against our people. For every act of terrorism of Russian troops on the territory of our state."

The president's post came shortly before he was scheduled to deliver a speech to Congress and make a direct appeal for more help as Russia continued its bombardment of the Ukrainian capital.

Early Tuesday morning, a defiant Zelenskyy gave Russian troops a "chance to survive" and urged them to surrender.

Zelenskyy, speaking during his nightly address, said "the enemy is confused" and did not anticipate Ukraine's tough resistance.

"Their soldiers know this. Their officers are aware of this. They flee the battlefield. They abandon equipment," Zelenskyy said, Fox News reported.