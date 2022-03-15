Senate Passes Resolution Backing War Crimes Probe of Putin and His Regime

The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved a resolution seeking investigations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime for war crimes over the invasion of Ukraine.

Senators late Tuesday passed the resolution, which says the Senate strongly condemns the “violence, war crimes. crimes against humanity” being carried out Russian military forces. The measure does not carry the force of law, but encourages international criminal court investigations of Putin, his security council and military leaders.

“These atrocities deserve to be investigated for war crimes,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Last week, Newsmax reported that U.S. officials had begun gathering information to help determine whether Russia has committed war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine.

This, according to a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.

"We are collecting evidence of possible war crimes, human rights abuses, and violations of international humanitarian law. We support accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions where appropriate," the official said earlier this month.

Russia's war against Ukraine is a "crime of aggression," and it is "absolutely certain" that President Vladimir Putin and his military have committed war crimes, Rep. Chris Smith said on Newsmax back on March 8. Smith, who co-chairs the House Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, spoke before the group started a virtual hearing to gather evidence against the Russian leader.

"I mean, how many buildings can be destroyed with people in them, innocent civilians?" asked Smith, R-N.J.

Russian military forces have been attacking civilian targets in Ukraine and Ukraine's nuclear power plant facilities since embarking on a war last month. Recent Russian targets have included apartment complexes and a maternity hospital -- and not just targets of military consequence.

As Newsmax reported, the United States will send the information it collects with its allies and partners to the Geneva-based U.N. Human Rights Council, which has established a commission of inquiry to investigate possible human rights violations by Russia and hold Russian leadership accountable.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russians would be held accountable for war crimes, while urging conscripted soldiers to turn on Moscow and surrender.

