×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | ukraine | zelenskyy | urges | russians | surrender

Zelenskyy Urges Russian Troops to Surrender, Predicts Ukraine Victory

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 15 March 2022 08:15 AM

A defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Tuesday gave Russian troops a "chance to survive" and urged them to surrender.

Zelenskyy, speaking during his nightly address, said "the enemy is confused" and did not anticipate Ukraine's tough resistance.

"Their soldiers know this. Their officers are aware of this. They flee the battlefield. They abandon equipment," Zelenskyy said, Fox News reported.

"We take trophies and use them to protect Ukraine. Today, Russian troops are, in fact, one of the suppliers of equipment to our army. They could not imagine such a thing in a nightmare."

Zelenskyy then spoke to the Russian soldiers.

"Russian conscripts! Listen to me very carefully," Zelenskyy said. "Russian officers! You’ve already understood everything. You will not take anything from Ukraine. You will take lives. There are a lot of you. But your life will also be taken. But why should you die? What for? I know that you want to survive.

"Therefore, I offer you a choice. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I give you a chance. Chance to survive."

The Ukrainian president said his people would treat captured Russians "decently."

"If you surrender to our forces, we will treat you the way people are supposed to be treated. As people, decently. In a way you were not treated in your army. And in a way your army does not treat ours," he said. "Choose!"

Citing a woman who disrupted Russian state television broadcaster Channel to protest the war, Zelenskyy commended Russians "who do not stop trying to convey the truth."

"As long as your country has not completely closed itself off from the whole world, turning into a very large North Korea, you must fight," he said. "You must not lose your chance."

The president also predicted victory against President Vladimir Putin's forces.

"The 19th day of our resistance is over," Zelenskyy said, Fox News reported. "Historical war. Another difficult day, which is still approaching our victory. Approaching peace for Ukraine."

Zelenskyy also promised that Russian military leaders will be held responsible for war crimes.

"Responsibility for war crimes of the Russian military is inevitable," he said. "Responsibility for a deliberate humanitarian catastrophe in Ukrainian cities is inevitable. The whole world sees what is happening in Mariupol. Kharkiv. Chernihiv. Sumy. Okhtyrka. Hostomel. Irpin. In all our cities."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Tuesday gave Russian troops a "chance to survive" and urged them to surrender. Zelenskyy, speaking during his nightly address, said "the enemy is confused" and did not anticipate Ukraine's tough resistance. "Their...
ukraine, zelenskyy, urges, russians, surrender
382
2022-15-15
Tuesday, 15 March 2022 08:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved