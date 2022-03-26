Zelenskyy in Talks to Make Appearance at Oscars

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in talks with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to make an on-screen appearance in this Sunday's award ceremony, the New York Post reports.

However, it is still unclear if Zelenskyy will make an appearance live, in a pre-recorded format, or at all. Sources indicate that Academy officials are still debating on whether the Ukrainian president will appear, as officials are stressing the apolitical nature of the awards. According to an unnamed former actor, ABC, which is hosting the event, is said to be in favor of Zelenskyy appearing.

However, ABC has not commented on the matter.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy shared a photo of himself in a Zoom meeting with Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, will reportedly give a statement during the awards on the Ukrainian crisis.

"@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief," Zelenskyy's tweet reads. "They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine."

On Thursday, the executive producer of the award ceremony, Will Packer, said, "this is a really [momentous] time in humankind history, and we're very aware of that. And so you don't go into a show like this, I don't think, and not be aware of that and not find a way to respectfully acknowledge where we are and how fortunate we are to even be able to put on this show."