×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Pope Francis | Russia | Ukraine | volodymyr zelenskyy | pope francis | war | mediating

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Urges the Pope to Help End 'Human Suffering'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, March 18. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 March 2022 09:23 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting he has talked with Pope Francis, said he would appreciate his help in mediating an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's comments came in a tweet Tuesday morning.

He wrote: "Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See is ending human suffering would be appreciated. Thanks for the prayers for Ukraine and peace."

Pope Francis has called the war in Ukraine a "perverse abuse of power."

Reuters reported that the pope has condemned the invasion, saying it is a "senseless massacre" and a "repugnant war."

"The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down," he said in his Sunday address and blessing.

"It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated.

"There is no justification for this."

On Friday, the pope called the invasion an "unacceptable armed aggression."

"The tragedy of the war taking place in the heart of Europe has left us stunned," the pope said, adding that few people would have imagined scenes similar to the two world wars in the 20th century. "Once more humanity is threatened by a perverse abuse of power and partisan interests which condemns defenseless people to suffer every form of brutal violence."

He added: "The blood and tears of children, the suffering of women and men who are defending their land or fleeing from bombardments shakes our conscience."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting he has talked with Pope Francis, said he would appreciate his help in mediating an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
volodymyr zelenskyy, pope francis, war, mediating
248
2022-23-22
Tuesday, 22 March 2022 09:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved