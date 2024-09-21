WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | russia | storm shadow | missiles | u.s. | u.k.

US, UK May Secretly Allow Kyiv to Use Storm Shadow Missiles to Strike Russia

By    |   Saturday, 21 September 2024 01:58 PM EDT

The U.S. and U.K. may secretly allow Ukraine to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory, reports the Times.

The U.S. won't approve the permit, though, until President Joe Biden sees the victory plan Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to present to him next week in New York at the United Nations General Assembly.

The high-precision, long-range Storm Shadow missile can destroy Russian air power in minutes. It has a maximum range of around 155 miles. The French call it Scalp.

"It's the speed of the Storm Shadow missiles that makes them so useful, our drones are much slower," Roman Kostenko, a decorated Ukrainian military commander who chairs the Ukrainian parliament's defense committee, told the Financial Times.

"If a Russian military helicopter or plane is about to take off, we'd be able to hit the field fast. One of Storm Shadow's great uses is as a preventive weapon."

Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met in Washington on Friday, but no confirmation came from that sit-down, according to the BBC.

Britain and France have already sent the missiles to Ukraine.

Justin Crump, a military analyst, former British Army officer and CEO of the Sibylline consultancy, told the BBC it's "no surprise that Kyiv has lobbied for its use inside Russia, particularly to target airfields being used to mount the glide bomb attacks that have recently hindered Ukrainian front-line efforts."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. and U.K. may secretly allow Ukraine to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory, reports the Times.
ukraine, russia, storm shadow, missiles, u.s., u.k.
236
2024-58-21
Saturday, 21 September 2024 01:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved