US, UK May Secretly Allow Kyiv to Use Storm Shadow Missiles to Strike Russia

The U.S. and U.K. may secretly allow Ukraine to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory, reports the Times.

The U.S. won't approve the permit, though, until President Joe Biden sees the victory plan Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to present to him next week in New York at the United Nations General Assembly.

The high-precision, long-range Storm Shadow missile can destroy Russian air power in minutes. It has a maximum range of around 155 miles. The French call it Scalp.

"It's the speed of the Storm Shadow missiles that makes them so useful, our drones are much slower," Roman Kostenko, a decorated Ukrainian military commander who chairs the Ukrainian parliament's defense committee, told the Financial Times.

"If a Russian military helicopter or plane is about to take off, we'd be able to hit the field fast. One of Storm Shadow's great uses is as a preventive weapon."

Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met in Washington on Friday, but no confirmation came from that sit-down, according to the BBC.

Britain and France have already sent the missiles to Ukraine.

Justin Crump, a military analyst, former British Army officer and CEO of the Sibylline consultancy, told the BBC it's "no surprise that Kyiv has lobbied for its use inside Russia, particularly to target airfields being used to mount the glide bomb attacks that have recently hindered Ukrainian front-line efforts."