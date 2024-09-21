WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: volodymyr zelenskyy | meet | donald trump | ukraine | victory plan | war | russia

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Hopes to Meet Donald Trump Next Week

Saturday, 21 September 2024 10:12 AM EDT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hoped to meet Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump next week when he travels to the United States to present Ukraine's "victory plan" in the war against Russia.

Zelenskyy will attend sessions of the U.N. Security Council and General Assembly and also plans to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in separate meetings on Sept. 26.

The Ukrainian leader said he also hoped to meet Trump.

"We will most likely have a meeting, I think, on Sept. 26-27," Zelenskyy told media late on Friday, without providing further details.

Trump faces Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election.

Zelenskyy said in August he wanted to present his plan to Biden, Harris, and Trump. While Trump and Zelenskyy talked over the phone in July, they have not met in person since Trump's 2017-2021 term.

Zelenskyy described the plan as a blueprint for how to force Russia to end its war diplomatically and said it depended on quick decisions by key allies from October to December this year.

At a critical juncture in the war, Zelenskyy is seeking to strengthen Ukraine with more weapons, and military, economic, and diplomatic support from the United States, Kyiv's key ally. He is expected to push Washington to lift restrictions on long-range missile strikes inside Russia.

Russian forces continue to advance slowly but steadily in eastern Ukraine despite Kyiv's troops launching a surprise incursion last month into Russia's Kursk region. Zelenskyy has repeatedly said there is no alternative for a "just peace" and ruled out freezing the war, saying it would simply postpone Russian aggression.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hoped to meet Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump next week when he travels to the United States to present Ukraine's "victory plan" in the war against Russia.
volodymyr zelenskyy, meet, donald trump, ukraine, victory plan, war, russia
269
2024-12-21
Saturday, 21 September 2024 10:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved