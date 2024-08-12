UK, France, Germany Warn Iran Against Israel Strike

In a joint statement, the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany warned Iran that it would bear full responsibility for any attacks on Israel, cautioning that such actions could further escalate tensions in the Middle East and undermine cease-fire negotiations.

The statement emphasized that any aggression from Iran could escalate regional tensions further and jeopardize the fragile efforts to secure a cease-fire and facilitate the release of hostages, Politico reported.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz echoed the concerns of mediators from the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, stressing that there can be no more "delays" in resuming negotiations between Israel and Hamas regarding a cease-fire and the release of hostages.

The urgency of the warning followed reports suggesting that Israeli intelligence believes an Iranian attack is imminent, possibly within days.

The concern is heightened by Iran's vow to retaliate for the recent assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, an act widely attributed to Israel. Haniyeh's killing is seen as a direct response to the Oct. 7 attack in which Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in Israel and took around 250 hostages.

Iran has demonstrated its capacity for retaliation. In April, after a suspected Israeli airstrike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals, Iran launched a massive missile and drone attack on Israel.

This assault, which included 170 drones, 120 ballistic missiles, and 30 cruise missiles, marked the first time Iran launched a direct military operation against Israel despite their enmity dating to the 1979 Islamic Revolution. While Israel's defense systems intercepted the majority of the missiles, some managed to reach Israeli territory, causing minor damage to a military airbase.

Meanwhile, Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, recently cast doubt on its participation in a crucial meeting scheduled for Thursday, where mediators were expected to discuss a cease-fire and hostage-release deal. As the death toll in Gaza reportedly nears 40,000, the pressure to reach an agreement is mounting.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.