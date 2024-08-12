WATCH TV LIVE

Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian Who Shot Israeli and Two Palestinians

Monday, 12 August 2024 03:07 PM EDT

A Palestinian opened fire at an Israeli civilian who entered the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya, wounding him and two Palestinians, before being killed by Israeli troops, the military said on Monday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the shooter as an 18-year-old from the area. A photograph from his social media account shows him wearing a military-style uniform and holding an assault rifle and ammunition.

Violence in the West Bank, already on the rise before the war in Gaza, has escalated further, with stepped-up Israeli military raids, settler violence and Palestinian street attacks. 

