Cops Across US Given UFO Handbook

By    |   Saturday, 07 September 2024 06:35 PM EDT

Police chiefs across the United States have issued the first official guide on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), providing law enforcement officers with instructions on how to report and respond to potential encounters.

The 11-page document, released in June and published by the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA), includes a substantial number of news stories as well as links to various sources regarding UAPs.

Although there is a brief mention in the document warning of "significant safety risks to law enforcement air support units, specifically helicopters," the document is mostly a survey of current events to bring law enforcement up to speed on the latest UAP developments.

The guide references testimony from high-profile whistleblowers, including former U.S. Air Force officer and intelligence official David Grusch, who testified before Congress in 2023 about alleged knowledge of UAPs with "nonhuman" origins. It also includes a number of links to sighting reports, and various UAP legislation in the works.

