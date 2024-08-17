DoD Insider to Confirm Reality of UFOs in New Book

Former senior intelligence officer Luis Elizondo is set to release a memoir Tuesday in which he claims to confirm the existence of UFOs and an ongoing, decades-long crash retrieval program within the U.S. government, The New York Times reported Friday.

The book, titled "Imminent: Inside the Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs," asserts that a "supersecret umbrella group" comprised of government officials and defense contractors has been retrieving technology and biological remains of nonhuman origin for decades.

Elizondo made headlines in 2017 when he resigned from his position as head of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), citing excessive secrecy, lack of resources, and internal opposition as obstacles to fully addressing the national security threat posed by unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

In 2020, Elizondo's public disclosures, supported by videos and testimony from Navy pilots, led to congressional inquiries and the 2023 House hearing where a former U.S. intelligence official, retired Maj. David Grusch testified about the federal government's recovery of nonhuman "biologics."

Elizondo in his book warns that the advanced technology observed in these encounters presents a significant national security threat and potentially an existential danger to humanity.

The book is said to contain accounts of Elizondo's personal experiences with UAP, including encounters with green-glowing orbs he claims invaded his home over several years, a claim he maintains is backed by his family and neighbors.

Despite Elizondo's assertions, the Department of Defense remains tight-lipped and has kept a position of ambiguity over the affairs.

Sue Gough, a DoD spokesperson, stated that the department's current program investigating UAPs "has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently."

The book includes a foreword by Christopher Mellon, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence, who credits Elizondo with pushing the U.S. government to acknowledge the existence of UAPs and to take the phenomenon seriously. Mellon describes the potential discovery of UAPs as possibly "the greatest discovery in human history."

Elizondo, who held top security clearances, has stated that he has firsthand knowledge of the claims he makes in the book, though his security clearances prevent him from disclosing certain details. Harper Collins will publish the book on Aug. 20 following a yearlong security review by the Pentagon.