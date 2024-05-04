Spiral UFO Sparks Questions

A UFO sighted moving in a spiral pattern across the southwestern United States to Scandavia has sparked rumors online it may be out of this world.

"Somebody, please tell me this isn't a UFO ... Completely clear skies, and I see a super blurry white light (no flashes like a plane), coming straight at me horizontally. It then goes straight up and FREAKING DISSAPEARS. Checked, and there we NO rocket launches or anything like that (either way a rocket would've emitted a different color light). I was able to get this much on camera," X user miz eh 30 posted Thursday. "SOMEONE EXPLAIN PLZ."

Other sightings included recordings taken in Southern California and Arizona. In Los Angeles, a Canoga Park resident captured and shared a video showing the object flying over palm trees. Another individual in Arizona documented the anomaly at around 9 p.m. local time.

According to the Arizona eyewitness, the object appeared as "an orange light surrounded by fog in an otherwise completely clear night." The eyewitness further stated that the object "went up and eventually disappeared," adding that the video "doesn't do it justice."

One Reddit user who said that the image was taken in Finland also described a specter matching the description of what people had seen in the US.

"No idea what it was," they wrote. "Just saw a UFO!"

"Surely no airplane. Took a video too, moved towards the horizon slowly and disappeared."