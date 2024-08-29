Army Says Trump Arlington Cemetery Matter Closed

The Arlington National Cemetery official involved in an incident with two Trump campaign members was "abruptly pushed aside" and "unfairly attacked," the U.S. Army said in a statement Thursday.

The Army added it considered the matter closed.

The incident occurred when former President Donald Trump visited the cemetery Monday.

The Republican presidential nominee had been invited to Arlington by some of the Gold Star families of the 13 service members killed in the Kabul airport bombing during the Afghanistan evacuation three years earlier.

Two members of Trump's campaign staff had a "verbal and physical altercation" with a cemetery official during the visit, it was reported.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung disputed the report, saying: "There was no physical altercation as described and we are prepared to release footage if such defamatory claims are made."

The unidentified female cemetery staff member has declined to press charges, the Army said.

The Trump campaign has been accused of violating a federal law that prohibits photography and video at the site for political purposes.

A Pentagon official told The Associated Press the Trump campaign was warned not to take photos in Section 60, the burial site for military personnel killed while fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq.

"Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside," an Army spokesperson said in the statement on Thursday, CNN reported.

"This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked. ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation's fallen deserve."