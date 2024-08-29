Trump Campaign Weighs Releasing Video of Arlington Altercation

The Trump campaign reportedly is "weighing options" on whether to release video footage of an altercation with Arlington National Cemetery officials.

Mainstream media reported two members of Donald Trump's campaign staff had a "verbal and physical altercation" with a cemetery official during a visit by the former president on Monday.

The Republican presidential nominee had been invited to Arlington by some of the Gold Star families of the 13 service members killed in the Kabul airport bombing exactly three years earlier.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung disputed the report, saying: "There was no physical altercation as described and we are prepared to release footage if such defamatory claims are made."

Axios reported Thursday that the Republican presidential nominee's campaign is "weighing options" on whether to release footage of the visit.

Trump's campaign had contacted military officials about visiting Arlington to mark the third anniversary of the Islamic State bombing during the evacuation from Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported.

Federal law prohibits election-related activities at military cemeteries.

Upon Trump's arrival at the cemetery, a cemetery worker reportedly confronted former president's team to enforce the rules.

Trump's team was told that "he could come in his personal capacity and bring personal aides, but not campaign staff," The Post reported.

NPR reported that when a cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign staffers from filming and photographing in an area where servicemembers are buried, the Trump staff "verbally abused and pushed the official aside."

The New York Times reported that a cemetery worker who confronted Trump aides filed an incident report but won't press charges because she fears retaliation from Trump supporters.

A Pentagon official told The Associated Press the Trump campaign was warned not to take photos in Section 60, the burial site for military personnel killed while fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq.

A source told NPR that Arlington officials had made clear only cemetery staff members would be authorized to take photographs in Section 60.

The Trump campaign says it had permission for a photographer.